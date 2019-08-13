Bent Justice
To the Editor:
Once again Judge Robert Bent has shown his unique style in letting convicted felons with long criminal records slide by and didge the consequences of their actions. In a state known for its refusal to deal with facts our judges continually choose to ignore their legal obligations. Bobby Bent is not fit to oversee a dog show. He should be removed from the bench and his law license burned. What a flippin joke he is.
Dan LaPointe
Danville, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.