Bern
To the Editor:
Bernie Sanders is hanging in there for now. He announced on Wednesday that he’ll stay in the race for the democratic nomination vs Joe Biden and debate him on Sunday. Bern had a pile of issues ready to nail Biden with and is ready for the debate. He will expect Biden to actually state what his plans are for a number of important issues. Bern will expect Biden to reply to his questions concerning his platform issues, like, free college tuition, money for the homeless people and vets, clean up the environment, med for all, tax rich people, legal pot, etc.
I expect Biden to dodge and hide from Bern’s questions. He’ll say: “that’s your platform not mine.” “That’s your issues for America, not mine.” Biden will not answer these questions. The democratic party and DNC which tells him what to do and say will not allow it. He wants Bern’s young people to back him and will pander to them. Biden will say we can’t afford Bernie’s plans. But, we can afford it and will have to.
The protest candidate in America always loses, unless you are Abe Lincoln and want to end slavery. Then look what happened” A civil war! Biden wants the same old same old and Bern wants drastic change. Biden is what Joni Mitchell said in her son “Woodstock,” “a cog in something turning…” He is a “pawn for the democratic party establishment.” Bern is on fire!
