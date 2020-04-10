Bernie Left, But Did Not Lose
To the Editor:
Some have made a connection between the stock market rise and Bernie Sanders ending his run for president. The connection likely is not that huge because this ending was inevitable. Yes it is very good news that Sanders is not going to be our next president, but the reality is that he was never really running for president. His run was likely more about continuing to enrich himself via politics (selling books, giving speeches, funneling campaign money to his family, etc.) as well as making him feel relevant than any thought about really winning.
Winning would be the worst thing for his ideology because then he would have to try to be the first leader in the history of mankind to make socialism create a better life for the common person. That simply is too tall of an order, even for Bernie Sanders. And I suspect he was well aware of that. Too bad for all those Americans who, hoping somehow that enlarging government would give them more control over government, placed a false hope in this con-artist and his upside-down ideas. Bernie has had quite a ride, largely at the expense of everyday hardworking Vermonters, who were also conned by him. So while Bernie has left the race, you can be sure he did not lose.
Mark Shepard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.