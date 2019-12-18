Bernie’s Singing “Moonlight in Vermont”

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
There are at least 18 major candidates vying for their party’s debates, caucuses, and primaries to become our next president in the 2020 election.
There is our current President, Donald Trump, plus at least 17 Republican and Democratic candidates seeking their party’s presidential nomination. Upon glancing on the current list of major party primary candidates, 6 still remain as current members in Congress.
They are: Senator Michael Bennet, Colorado (Term ends 2022); Senator Cory Booker, New Jersey (Term ends 2020); Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii (Term ends 2020); Senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota (Term ends 2024); Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont (Term ends 2024) and Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts (Term ends 2024).
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.