Best Choice for Caledonia Sheriff
To the Editor:
Best Choice for Caledonia Sheriff
To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Joel Pierce of Danville to the office of Caledonia County Sheriff.
Joel has been a resident of Danville his entire life and lives in the community with his wife and children. I have known Joel since he first started working on CALEX Ambulance when he was in high school. His dedication to the community as an EMS provider was clear from a young age and he provided excellent pre-hospital care to hundreds, if not thousands of the residents of Caledonia County for many years. Joel also dedicated his personal time as a volunteer to both Danville Rescue and the Danville Fire Department. He has worked as a professional law enforcement officer with the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the Berlin Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the Barre City Police Department where he is currently a Detective Corporal.
Joel is running to be Sheriff to strengthen the partnerships between the office and each of the communities in Caledonia County. Joel will work to bring his expertise and resources available from the Sheriff’s office to the communities in our region as they see need. He will bring his same energy and passion to this office as I have seen in the past where we have worked together.
Joel most definitely has my vote as the best candidate this fall and I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Joel Pierce on November 8.
Sincerely,
Debra Smith, RN
Lyndonville, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.