Best of and Worst of
To the Editor:
For my New Year Resolutions, I’ll take best of and worst of and a fix for it: Worst song ever; Roses are Red by Bobby Vinton, best, Walk away Renee, the Left bank. Worst movie ever: Groundhog Day with Bill Murray, best, French connection with Gene Hackman and Roy Schneider. Worst website: crappy weather reports. best: Mt Washington observatory. Worst news reporting: 7 Days crappy site. Best news report: Trump impeached. Worst act in Vt. government: Gov Republican Scott’s veto of the min wage bill and family leave bill and his objections to the senate’s legal pot sales bill. Worst skier: Lindsay Vonn, best: Billy Kidd Stowe, Vt. Best Winter Olympics event: Downhill Worst; curling. Worst roads in Vt: all of them. Best roads in Vt: Unknown. How to fix it: Hike the Appalachian Trail for Georgia to Maine.
Later,
Thomas W. King
