Bet You A Hundred Bucks, Rep. Campbell

The market price of heating fuel varies up and down, but whatever it is, Rep. Scott Campbell’s (Un)Affordable Heat Act will make the price you pay a lot higher, to subsidize somebody’s heat pump, “advanced wood heat”, and (free) home weatherization.
Rep. Campbell tells us with a straight face that the price increase caused by his pet bill will be only “three or four cents a gallon” of heating fuel. I say that’s ridiculous, and no other advocate for the unAffordable Heat act has ever offered such an indefensibly low amount.
I will bet Scott Campbell one hundred bucks that, if implemented, his bill will cost every heating fuel user over a dollar a gallon extra.
I’m not in the business of supporting the fossil fuel industry, and have long been downright hostile to coal. I am in the business of helping people understand how they are going to have their pockets picked for no detectable gain, except for enriching the heat pump peddlers and the rest of the Renewable Industrial Complex.
