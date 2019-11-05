Bethlehem: One final vote on the landfill? Really?
To the Editor:
In the October 4 Caledonian-Record, Cliff Crosby wrote about his idea to end the landfill fight in Bethlehem. Actually, it could be over right now if he weren’t currently out getting signatures to call for another vote.
Does he and others forget that the town voted against the Casella-operated landfill (NCES) in one way or another, including votes against expansions 18 or 19 times over the years? Really, it’s so many times it’s hard to keep track. Do people forget that we voted down expansion in 2017, when 933 people came out to vote. We were forced to vote on expansion AGAIN in 2018. That time we voted louder against expansion when 1,120 people came out to vote.
Whatever happened to taking “No” for an answer? Mr. Crosby shows a tremendous disrespect for the wishes of the majority of the town’s voters.
Right now a 2012 agreement is in place between the town and NCES. Live with it. I do. But that’s not good enough, apparently. Casella Waste/NCES has been able to wrest from the town another few acres of landfilling space, which should be able to keep it operating until 2024.
Apparently that isn’t enough either. And when Mr. Crosby has pointed out his idea of the financial benefits to the town, I haven’t noticed him mentioning the tax abatement Casella Waste/NCES got, which reduces the amount of money it pays to the town in taxes.
In his letter, he wrote that he wants to end the controversy. That’s simple. He’s the one stirring it up again, so he is the one who can just stop it.
He wrote that he has been spit on and has had doors slammed in his face. But he must realize it is his actions –and his actions alone — that cause people to dislike him. He keeps disrupting the town. He wrote about “a high degree of negative emotion that is in your power to stop right now.”
No, Mr. Crosby, it is in “your” power to stop right now.
He talks about a vote with a limited period for signs before a vote so as not to pollute the fall, Christmas, Town Meeting, etc. But he’s the one who has had signs up for months. He can stop the sign pollution right now. Just take them down.
Since he and some others won’t take “No” for an answer, I wonder how they would react if the situations were reversed. At a recent Select Board meeting he seemed pretty confident that this “last” proposed vote would be in favor of the landfill.
Let’s say that happens.
Why wouldn’t I be perfectly justified in introducing a warrant article the following year opposing the landfill? And why wouldn’t I keep on doing it, again and again and again, until I got my way?
Why shouldn’t I ignore the will of the voters time and time again?
We have had more than one “last” vote. If one person won’t take “No” for an answer, why should another? Endless landfill votes. What a great way to end animosity.
Cheryl Jensen
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
