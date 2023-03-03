Bethlehem Select Board Candidate
To the Editor:
My name is Nancy Strand, and I am running for a Select Board position in Bethlehem. I moved to Bethlehem from Florida in 2019 and have thoroughly enjoyed being involved in the community.
In my first year here, I volunteered to be a ballot clerk; a helper in the Community Dinner kitchen, and a member of the Transfer Station Committee. These activities gave me many opportunities to meet Bethlehem residents.
Those residents include my daughter and her family, who lived here before me. Now, they and my granddaughter live next door. My son and daughter-in-law live nearby, and he is involved in the summer Bethlehem Community Market as a musician.
I began attending Bethlehem Select Board meetings in the past couple of years and could see how important their decisions have been for the town’s future. The current Select Board has been particularly inspirational. The members don’t always agree, but they talk things through and listen to each other. Often, everyone can live with the resulting compromise.
The board has been open to any resident who wants to state opinions and the board conducts their meetings with a level of respect for others that I find refreshing.
If elected in March, I‘d like to continue this transparent and forward-thinking philosophy and I look forward to the opportunity to help make Bethlehem better for everyone.
Wanting to do more for the town, last year, I ran for the Zoning Board of Adjustment. It has been a positive experience for me as we listened to various requests for variances and exceptions to zoning rules from residents.
If I am able to serve on the Select Board, I would need to resign this position. I would continue to work with the Transfer Station Committee, as the time for opening our own Transfer Station is coming closer. I would also continue my other volunteer activities, especially the Bethlehem Community Dinner.
Bethlehem is a beautiful town. We have fantastic natural resources and I suspect many live here because of them. The town has made many efforts to enhance the outdoor experiences including extensive biking trails developed by the Bethlehem Trails Association. Volunteerism thrives in Bethlehem and have helped produce a 24/7 Little Free Pantry, the Bethlehem Cares organization, the Transfer Station Committee, our Energy Commission and Conservation Commission groups, and the
Bethlehem Community Market – to name just a few.
We have a vibrant and active Library with numerous free programs. In short, we are very fortunate to live here.
This doesn’t mean there aren’t things we can do better. We need a new fire station and maintenance on community buildings. Various town Facebook pages offer a lot of information but for those who don’t use this social media platform or don’t have access to internet, it can be difficult to see what’s going on. There are areas that could use some beautification projects and residents who need help that haven’t
found it.
A new Sustainability Working Group is being formed to help us consolidate efforts to form a future with less waste and creative energy solutions. The future looks bright but there is a lot of work to do!
I would appreciate your support on Election Day, Tuesday March 14th . Because there are no contested elections this time around, there is no “Meet the Candidates” night scheduled.
However, if you’d like to share your thoughts or concerns with me, I will be available on two different days: Friday, March 3rd from 8am – 10 am at our wonderful coffee shop Maia Papaya, and Saturday, March 11th from 5 pm – 7 pm at Super Secret Ice Cream. Mike Bruno, another Select Board candidate, will also be there. Come get a fabulous Fancy Friday Coffee at Maia or a scoop of the best ice cream ever at Super Secret. We look forward to meeting you!
Nancy Strand
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.