To the Editor:
I have a better idea to convince everyone to get vaccinated. Obviously, trying to talk people into caring about their families, their neighbors, and their country isn’t good enough. And hospitals can’t turn away COVID patients, vaccinated or not, no matter how much it would seem fair to people who really need hospital beds.
But here’s a win-win situation: contact your insurance companies and tell them that they should refuse to cover someone’s COVID hospitalization bills if they’ve showed up at the hospital with COVID and have previously refused to get vaccinated for any other than valid medical reasons.
The average cost of hospitalization for complex COVID treatments in this country is over $400,000 per patient and can be as much as one million dollars. We all know how reticent insurance companies are to pay out claims. I don’t know why they haven’t thought of this before. This is bound to be something insurance companies would agree to in a heartbeat.
If we can’t convince people to do the right thing for the country and for humanity, then hit them in the pocketbook. The longer people refuse to get vaccinated for selfish and idiotic reasons, the longer this pandemic will go on. The longer the pandemic goes on, the more time the virus has to mutate into something our current vaccines can’t handle. That means more harm to the economy, more mask wearing, more isolation, and more needless deaths.
We have to do something. Now.
Rachael Booth
Landaff, N. H.
I have a family member who elects not to get the Covid vax for entirely scientific and principled reasons. Among other things, she's studied the minimum periods that have historically been needed to identify adverse effects of vaccines and she's concerned that the new vaccines were rushed out without adequate time period analysis. Her decision deserves respect and does not deserve termination of her health insurance.
Also, she points out that adverse impacts from Covid (hospitalizations, deaths) are highly concentrated among the overweight and obese segments of the population. She takes great care to eat well, exercise and manage her body weight. Following Ms. Booth's logic, should health insurance for the overweight and obese be subject to termination?
Fortunately this is an entirely theoretical discussion. Regardless of how many of us call up our health insurers, this is a regulated industry that does not make termination decisions based on grassroots campaigns.
Bottom line: let's do our best to respect principled, good faith, science-based individual decisions. Because if we go down the slippery slope of overriding them, perhaps some of our own unique characteristics will be next in the populist firing line.
