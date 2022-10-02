Better Positioning Vermont

One tactic that political candidates and operatives will use is to distort an opposing candidate’s view is to put words in the mouth of that candidate to distort that candidate’s view. This is a scare tactic used to make voters fear a candidate.
We see this tactic repeatedly being used against Representative Scott Campbell to imply that he believes that Vermont alone can solve the climate emergency. He has never said such a thing, and it is a ridiculous misrepresentation of his position.
Rather than appealing to our worst fears, Rep. Campbell is appealing to our “better angels” to better position Vermont for the future. He knows that Vermont is falling behind its neighbors when it comes to reducing carbon emission on a per capita basis. If we do not take climate action now, Vermont will be left behind.
Rep. Campbell’s critics, however, say that there is no need for Vermont to take climate action because we do not pollute enough to matter. Using the logic that it is alright to pollute so long as others are polluting more than we are, I could steal money so long as it is less than what others are stealing or murder someone so long as others are killing more people than I am.
One thing that Rep. Campbell recognizes that his distractors apparently do not is how global heating is adversely impacting Vermont’s environment and economy today. Last November, The Vermont Climate Assessment 2021 from the Gund Institute For Environment at UVM details how global heating is reshaping life in the Green Mountain State right now. Not sometime in the future, but right now.
Rep. Campbell recognizes that the transition to a green economy is well underway. He is looking to the future so that Vermont is well positioned as the world’s economy moves away from fossil fuel. This is why Rep. Campbell is part of a climate workforce team that is developing programs to train Vermonters with the skills necessary to participate in the emerging green economy. (If coal mining West Virginia recognizes the need to train its young folks for the green economy, so does Vermont.)
Rep. Campbell is working hard to ensure that Vermont’s way of life is preserved and is well prepared for the economy that is evolving worldwide.
