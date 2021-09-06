Better Than None
To the Editor:
I share Ethan King’s concern about the “politicization” of education in public schools (Sept. 2 Letters to the Editor). I assume we have seen the same news reports of examples, coming from both the right and the left, of what appear to be attempts at ideological coercion of students and teachers.
I agree that schools should not in any way resemble “indoctrination camps” that seek to turn students into Marxist revolutionaries—or into Christians or free market absolutists for that matter.
But the cure that he offers—the elimination of politics from all classrooms via “the complete abolition of government-run and taxpayer-funded education”—will likely cause other sorts of problems and could make politicization worse.
A lot of the news stories about inappropriate political indoctrination have come out of the private sector, which educates only about 10 percent of America’s school children. Even if such schools could absorb ten times more students, they have no special immunity to politics. And voters can’t hold them accountable.
It seems true, as Mr. King says, that “government education is, by definition, political.” But it need not be “politicized” in a bad way.
Founding fathers on opposite sides of many other questions agreed that the nation’s school children should be educated to instill “civic virtue”—considered a prerequisite for effective democratic citizenship.
Therefore, Adams said: “The whole people must take upon themselves the education of the whole people and be willing to bear the expenses of it. There should not be a district of one mile square, without a school in it, not founded by a charitable individual, but maintained at the public expense of the people themselves.”
In my experience (24 years teaching high school history), politics can and should and mostly is taught in a non-partisan way. Most teachers who deal with inherently political subjects are concerned with exposing students to a variety of views ranging from radical to conservative. They encourage students to look at all dogmas critically, to develop cognitive empathy for people they disagree with, and are experts at playing the devil’s advocate when necessary.
I have strong political opinions, but I find myself arguing against them in my classroom quite frequently.
It’s impossible to know how much this value of objectivity is being violated in the nation’s diverse school system today and it’s important that we not exaggerate a problem that newspaper headlines might be blowing out of proportion. A 2017 survey of 1,000 teachers found that 65 percent say they try to avoid bringing politics into their classrooms altogether.
But instead of abolishing the schools that educate 90 percent of our future citizens, we should seek bi-partisan agreement about the best way to provide an appropriate political education—and a good place to start would be with the words of the people who founded the nation and dreamed up the idea of taxpayer-funded education for a democratic people.
Bill Jordan
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.