Betting on Greg

Greg Carlin of G2 Gaming made, in my opinion at least, a humble and factual presentation to a very large and somewhat skeptical crowd at LHS the other night. I believe his plan for a casino in Littleton should go forward, and I believe he will do his best to be a good neighbor.
Wetland issues could nix the project, and there will be traffic. My concerns for negative community effects, however, have been reduced by what I heard from Mr. Carlin. Yes, he is a flatlander from Chicago, as was pointed out by a few people in attendance, but he did not seem to be ashamed of that association.
My wife is a true flatlander who grew up in the cornfield that is the Midwest. Actually, she attended school in Walnut Grove Minn, the same town as Laura Ingalls Wilder of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ fame. So I love the Midwest, and Greg seemed pretty Midwestern to me. I bet he’s a Cub’s fan.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.