Beware Lack of Transparency
To the Editor:
I was surprised that there was no reference to the author of your April 2 editorial, “Beware Federal Bailouts by Lisa Nelson”, which should be customary for most op-eds. A quick search uncovered that she is the CEO of ALEC and an active member of CNP. The former is a right wingnut group financed by the Koch Bros., Exxon Mobil, Philip Morris and other “Dark Arts Persons” that scripts legislation for conservatives in state legislatures; the latter has been described as a “hyper-secretive Christian Right Network” that is known for promoting “The Big Lie”. If you are going to present propaganda in The Caledonian, please provide readers with fair warning.
With regard to Ms. Nelson’s simplistic messaging that “federal bailouts” and specifically Biden’s American Rescue Plan are bad, she is totally off base. There is much to criticize and rebut in the essay, but an example is the theme that “state bailouts wrongly reward those who have made poor financial decisions at the expense of prosperity states” then goes on to praise Wyoming without siting their considerable mineral royalty revenue and nominal population. This prosperity gospel is nonsense.
Fiscal responsibility is important, but sometimes this includes bold action to jump start a still struggling economy, serious investment in infrastructure and education, and growth oriented policies with environmental sensibilities. The recent programs offered up by the Biden administration are a much better prescription for all Americans than the fake nostrums of Ms. Nelson, ALEC and shadowy “persons” behind them.
Elise Drake
Franconia, N. H.
