Beware of Balint’s Doublespeak
To the Editor:
Becca Balint is riding a tsunami and tsunamis cause massive damage and destruction. Unfortunately, every time I have heard her speak, read her writing and asked her point blank- the only conclusion is doublespeak. I am deeply concerned about her apparent and confused hypocrisy. It may be a lack of information and research, I hope it is not blind faith and ideology that drives her forward. There is too much at stake and I hope that she will work to understand the issues at hand and uphold the fundamental human rights of the people whom she has been elected to represent.
For example-
In April, Balint stated “We need to tax the hell out of fossil fuel companies…”
And then she turned around and voted for the Clean Heat Standard (H.715) which was fortunately defeated but was at its core a carbon tax that would have ultimately taxed the people and small businesses of Vermont.
In the same sentence she has said she supports vaccine mandates AND informed consent. You cannot have it both ways. These are antithetical. You either respect and promise to uphold informed consent, body autonomy and an individual’s fundamental human right to make private, personal healthcare decisions, a right enshrined in the Nuremberg code of 1947 which specifically states among many other essential points,
“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.”
OR you support vaccine mandates and will make a deal with the devil for the people in that one must engage in a social contract with Big Pharma in order to function in our free society and have access to employment, education and entertainment etc.
With regards to Big Pharma- on Balint’s website - there is recognition that Big Pharma is responsible for the opioid crisis and price gouging yet support still remains for forcing the people to experiment on themselves and undergo an experimental Big Pharma injection by an industry notorious for criminal activity.
Sadly and horrifically- Pfizer is a serial felon. What about Pfizer’s experimentation on Nigerian children with trovafloxacin? Or Pfizer’s unreported evidence of heart attacks due to their drug Bextra.
Their list of human rights’ abuses is heartbreaking. Pfizer has been convicted of illegal and corrupt marketing practices, bribery and suppression of adverse reactions in clinical trials, defective drugs, health care fraud, unapproved off label promotion and use of prescription medicines, and foreign bribery in an attempt to gain business deals. They have accrued over 3 billion dollars in fines. At one point, they held the record for the biggest fine ever paid in a fraudulent healthcare lawsuit which had been filed by the Department of Justice: Pfizer paid out $2.3 billion for illegal marketing claims.
There are also many questions and lawsuits – both past and present – regarding some of their products such as Protonix, Prempro, Chantix, Depo-testosterone, Zoloft, and Effexor as examples. It is completely justified and urgent that their integrity and intention are questioned based on their historical track record.
Regarding Balint’s vote on Prop 5 and personal reproductive liberty- what if I hold deep concerns regarding fertility and reproductive system risks for myself or my children with the Covid injections. These were rushed and there were no long term impacts and complications accessed especially since the clinical trials were short and unblinded. Is my right to personal reproductive liberty supported in my rejection of the Covid injections? The precautionary principle exists for a reason and this must be upheld and honored.
I respect the idea of standing up for the underdog as expressed on Balint’s website. This is a laudable goal and we must always strive to ensure that those who are struggling and need help receive support and empathy. There were many people in this state who chose not to get vaccinated for many different private, personal reasons. The right of body autonomy and informed consent are fundamental human rights. These were some of the underdogs over the last several years- support, conversation and respect for these decisions was nonexistent. Recognizing and aiding the underdog and those who were being wrongly blamed, shamed and discriminated against was the right action during the Covid crisis.
It also doesn’t add up when Bernie Sanders endorsers a candidate who received over 900,000 from Political Action Committees (PACs). According to the Federal Election Commission documents, it is evident that Nishad Singh, Director of engineering for FTX, a crytocurrency firm donated $1.1 million to the LGBTQ Victory Fund Federal PAC which then turned around and gave $991,000 to the Balint Campaign. This also helps explain why Balint was continuously questioned on how she would regulate cryptocurrency if elected. This same company- FTX cryptocurrency filed for bankruptcy on November 11.
Senator Balint- The people deserve clarity. There is too much at risk. Are you for the people or not? Will you stand up for the fundamental human rights of the people to make personal and private healthcare decisions regarding their body and health? Will you uphold the rights of body autonomy and informed consent- both of which have been enshrined in the Nuremberg Code of 1947, the Helsinki Declaration and the UN Code of Ethics. The people have been through this before- the world has been down this path. People have been experimented on- we should.not and cannot keep learning this lesson the hard way. No more doublespeak please Senator Balint. The people deserve and demand that fundamental human rights be upheld at all times.
Respectfully
Alison Despathy
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.