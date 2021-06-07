Beware of the Trojan Horse
To the Editor:
Yes, the Yanks have lost some games, and yes they make errors, but beware of their Trojan Horse. THey may be saving some power hitters and killer pitchers for the Sox. Make no mistake, this series in the stadium vs the Sox is vital to the Yanks. These are must win games for the Yanks. AS far as the Sox are concerned, it’s not that important. They were not supposed to be any good this season and if they win a few games then and dandy.
Watch out for substitutions ala the Trojan Horse. Beware of Yankees bearing gifts.
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury Vt.
