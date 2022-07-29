Beware the “Convention of States”
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Conservatives should beware of the push for a “Convention of States”. Some think it’s going to force government to follow the US Constitution. What is the truth? From that very first gathering in Pembroke in 2007, the NH Teaparty was formed to call attention to constitutional issues issues that weren’t being talked in preparation of the election of 2008.
But in 2009 along came copycat teaparties (GOP PACs) led by individuals such as Mark Meckler. These groups had a completely different mission in that they collected money and supported candidates. Meckler and his liberal cohorts are now pushing a “Convention of States”. He’s teamed up with Larry Lessig of Harvard (Hillary supporter), Joanna Blades of MoveOn.org to force this issue in the state legislatures. What most conservatives don’t know is that the progressives have rewritten 3 new copie of our US Constitution so that it might guarantee housing, jobs and abortion on demand as outlined in the book “The Constitution in 2020.”
The “Convention of States” is a very dubious proposition as it would pose this danger. As the authentic original teaparty, we continue to work to get government to follow the original US Constitution as written.
The New Hampshire Teaparty Coalition has always been about issues, the constitution and nonviolent activism, and we have kept to our mission very well. We are not about candidates or personalities and will call them out on all sides.
Please join us as we continue our work.
Jane Aitken
Bedford, Vt.
