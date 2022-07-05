“Beware the Democrats?”

According to Ron Pal, Americans should “beware” when it comes to Democrats. While Democrats have their faults, they did not storm the Capitol Building carrying firearms and other weapons, smear feces on the walls, urinate on the carpets, destroy government property, chant “Hang Mike Pence,” erect a gallows for the hanging, injure roughly 140 Capitol law enforcement officers, lie about a “rigged” election without providing a speck of evidence to support their phony claims, devise a scheme to install phony electors, allege that Italian satellites changed votes for Trump to votes for Biden or attempt an insurrection to overturn the results of a fair and free election.
Trump-supporting Republicans did that.
An editorial (6/29/22) in the very conservative Washington Examiner stated, “Trump is a disgrace.” “Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.” I agree. Trump and those who support him and repeat his lies are not fit to represent us.
