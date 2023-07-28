Biden is Toast in 2024
To the Editor:
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 11:18 pm
Biden is Toast in 2024
To the Editor:
Rightly or wrongly, the collapse of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement with the DOJ (Department of Justice) on tax, drug and gun charges is likely the last nail in the President’s coffin. No matter how Hunter’s situation plays out, it’s bad news for Democrats.
The issue feeds into people’s distrust of our government. Today, being an incumbent is a disadvantage.
All this, while the President’s aged infirmity is telecast to the nation on a daily basis; coupled with the Democrats, well intentioned, but relentless finger wagging campaign to achieve social justice for minorities is only going to intensify the cultural black lash. Worse, this increases the prospects of a Trump victory over a wounded Biden.
The best thing that Biden can do is to withdraw his candidacy. But who can step up? Michigan Governor Getchen Witmer seems like she might be a strong candidate. Former Rhode Island Governor and current Secretary of State Gina Raimondo has a stellar record of accomplishment in both public service and economic development.
At the end of the day, there will be a political solution - or not - to our dilemma. All of this is equally interesting and frightening. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”, Charles Dickens Tale of Two Cities.
Respectfully
Gary Farrow
Danville, Vt,
