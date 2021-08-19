“Biden’s Boondoggle is America’s Waterloo”
To the Editor:
The world turned upside down when General Cornwallis surrended to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown, pretty much ending the Revolutionary War. Like Joe Biden, who hid and cowered in his camp (Camp David, in this case!), Cornwallis feigned illness, hid in his camp, and surrended his sword to Washington via an underling, prompting Washington to have an underling accept Cornwallis’ sword of surrender. America gained its independence while Great Britain lost part of its Empire, world-wide prestige, and vast political power.
Again, the world turned upside down when Napoleon lost at the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium resulting in loss of power and prestige as well as influence for France.
What do we expect of Joe Biden’s fumbling and bumbling with his surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan?
In addition to losing trillions of taxpayers’ dollars in weapons, infrastructure, and training, over the last 20 years, thousands of US servicemen and women have sacrificed limbs and lives to this lengthy endeavor.
In the words of retired General BB Ball:
America will be known as an unreliable, bankrupt, ex-world power. Traditional friends and Allies will no longer look to America for leadership as an example of the strength offered by free, democratic, capitalistic, and Judeo-Christian ideals. The age of Socialism, Communism, and the Dictatorial Theocracy is now shadowing the entire globe. Freedom’s Beacon has turned off for the former Free World and all who aspire for Liberty. All this at the feeble hands of an incompetent and senile old man guided by unelected, gutless, Socialist (Communist), anti-American ideologues who control his every move.
It’s time for Joe Biden to resign, be impeached, and certainly, not re-elected. He has demonstrated that he is unfit to hold the crucial position of President of the United States!
Nick De Mayo, M. Ed.
Sugar Hill, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.