Biden’s Buck Stops Here

To the Editor:

In The Caledonian-Record, Linda Cacopardo’s letter of 3/24/2022, she stated that her belly is full of misinformation. Why does she keep spreading it? Who the first day in office stopped the Keystone Pipeline, which would get 800,000 barrels of oil from Canada per day and laid off 11,000 workers?

What was the price of gas on 1/1/21? What was the inflation then? Why didn’t we have all these things she mentioned before 1/1/21?

America is not in bed with the Saudis. This administration withdrew all arms sales. Saudis won’t even answer the President’s phone call. Now they are buying arms from China.

We didn’t have a war when Trump was President. He even filled the fuel reserved tanks with millions of gallons of fuel.

This administration is responsible for most of the bad things that are happening now. Just look at the southern border millions of coming in costing billions of dollars.

Just remember, Biden stated “The buck stops here.” Meaning he is responsible.

Steven Mitchell

Danville, Vt.

