Biden’s Buck Stops Here

Cloudy skies. High 43F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Variably cloudy with some snow showers this evening, and light rain or freezing rain late. Some icing possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
In The Caledonian-Record, Linda Cacopardo’s letter of 3/24/2022, she stated that her belly is full of misinformation. Why does she keep spreading it? Who the first day in office stopped the Keystone Pipeline, which would get 800,000 barrels of oil from Canada per day and laid off 11,000 workers?
What was the price of gas on 1/1/21? What was the inflation then? Why didn’t we have all these things she mentioned before 1/1/21?
America is not in bed with the Saudis. This administration withdrew all arms sales. Saudis won’t even answer the President’s phone call. Now they are buying arms from China.
We didn’t have a war when Trump was President. He even filled the fuel reserved tanks with millions of gallons of fuel.
This administration is responsible for most of the bad things that are happening now. Just look at the southern border millions of coming in costing billions of dollars.
Just remember, Biden stated “The buck stops here.” Meaning he is responsible.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.