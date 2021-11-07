Big Bang
To the Editor:
The false theory of the Big Bang is the belief that everything in the universe came from absolutely nothing at a singularity point and exploded for no reason at all just by random chance and formed everything in existence in our universe.
This false scientific theory is the belief in the evolution of our universe. Atheists that believe in the Big Bang believe the universe formed over 13.7 billion years creating what is here now with the universe having zero purpose, just came into existence by random chance. The world’s scientific community that consists of scientific atheists say the proof the Big Bang happened is that galaxies are all moving away from one another at a relative speed as the universe is growing.
So if you reverse the growing universe like hitting rewind on a VHS tape and watch it go backwards all the galaxies in the universe come together at the singularity point 13.7 billion years ago. The most fundamental easiest way to disprove this is that there are colliding galaxies out in the universe that we can see with the hubble space telescope. Galaxies colliding completely disproves the entire belief system behind the Big Bang which is why it should not be taught in high schools. If a theory like the Big Bang can be disproved by fax it should not be taught to school kids going to school.
The same can be said about the belief of evolution of life over four billion years on earth. One word that scientifically disproves the evolution of life on earth starting over four billion years ago is entropy. Entropy is a solid fact of thermodynamics. Overall, entropy in a system increases over time, because changes towards disorder are overwhelmingly more likely than those towards order. However the complete belief of evolution of life on earth starting 4 billion years ago is that life evolves to hire state overtime instead of breaking down into chaos.
So the scientific meaning of entropy disprove all evolutionary belief. With this very simple proof evolution should not be taught in high schools. Students go to school for a real education. With evolution there are also no transitional species of one species turning into another with all of the fossil records we have to date. Not one fossil record of anything we have has a species turning into another species during a transitional phase.
Joseph Pineo
Littleton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.