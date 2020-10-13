Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
There was an excellent op ed article by Geoffrey Norman in the Caledonian-Record newspaper in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on October 10, 2020. Mr. Norman does a great job of explaining how “big government” in Washington is increasingly ruling our lives. He states, “Increased size has, in fact, made the government less and less capable of performing even its most prosaic and essential tasks.” Mr. Norman’s concerns relating to the growth of the federal government and loss of individual freedoms reminds me of the following letter to the editor I wrote in 2012.
Once upon a time in a land far away there was a farm. The farm contained exotic (elephants, lions, tigers, etc.) as well as domestic (donkeys, chickens, cows, etc.) animals. The farm depended on income generated by visitors who mainly came to see the exotic animals and ride on the elephants.
Due to the poor economy, the number of visitors declined and the farm was spending more money than it was taking in. The farmer approached the donkey and asked if he would be willing to help out by giving rides to visitors. The donkey replied, “You feed me, take care of my medical and other needs and I like things the way they are. Everyone comes to ride on the elephants, why don’t you have them work longer hours?”
