Big Oil Has Been Profiteering
To the Editor:
Why is the cost of gas so high? Because big oil has been profiteering. For example:
• Oil giant Chevron raked in $11.2 billion in profits from July through September.
• Exxon did even better, making $19.7 billion in profits over just those three months — its most profitable quarter EVER.
• In fact, the three top oil companies — Chevron, Exxon, and Shell — have more than tripled their profits compared to this time last year.
That’s profits. Not overall revenue. Sheer profits!
And they didn’t use those profits to pay their workers mega-bonuses this year, though they did lavish huge pay and stock options upon their executives.
Big Oil has exploited the global economic disruption and uncertainty caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine — along with recent cuts in oil production by OPEC that seem intentionally designed to destabilize things even further — to get us to pay as much as they can.
Meanwhile, oil prices fuel the inflation that is wreaking havoc on the global economy on ordinary Americans and how they may vote.
It’s time to drill deep into Big Oil’s overflowing pockets — by taxing the industry’s unjust, and unjustifiable, windfall profits and returning the money all of us.
Tell your members of Congress that it’s time to end Big Oil’s shameless profiteering by passing legislation got tax the oil industry’s windfall profits – NOW – and giving the money to everyday Americans.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury, Vt.
