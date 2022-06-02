Big renovations are slated for Newport Center this summer if town officials are in a sense of renewal to the area.
Some renewal projects are good, but when mentions of a building is to be demolished to better the project then it’s time to say No No. The building in question once housed a general store and has sat on that corner for 100 years. It is an “icon” that should remain as a landmark in the Newport Center Village.
At one time there were three general stores in the village. Now there is only one left. The Director of Rural Edge says the building on the corner is too small, has wear and tear of many long years and also has bad layouts.
Well for gosh sakes there is such a thing as fixing things up and reconfigurating the building for your plans; hopefully so that the building as we see it today can remain as a memory as a general store.
I for one had been many times shopping at that store with Mom and Dad and again during my lifetime. I saw nothing wrong with the design. As matter of fact as a TV man I installed a complete TV system in that building from the cellar to the attic. I discovered it was well built with strong lumber. They don’t put up buildings like this today.
The problem today is that it is old and dysfunctional; therefore will not accept six units. So let’s not be greedy and put five instead. To the Director of Rural Edge, Stop the idea of demolishing that building and put your money to good use instead!
There is a sign around Newport. “Save the Grand Stand!” We need a sign in the village that will say, “Save the memory of a General Store.”
