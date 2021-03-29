Bill Madden
To the Editor:
Sports writer for the NY Daily News, Bill Madden, is “irrelevant.”
Madden as a matter of sheer coincidence, predicts that all of the MLB teams in the AL East and other divisions are “irrelevant,” except, of course, the Yankees. Gee what a surprise.
In his latest article, “League half empty,” predicting a huge year for his favorite team, he states that, “too many teams have absolutely no chance to win.” He is especially mean to the Red Sox, as he states, “teams like the Red Sox who did little to improve on their under-500 performance of last year…,” have no chance to win. Of course he neglects to state that last year was the ridiculous pandemic year of only 60 games with most teams suffering with Covid sickness. That makes Madden “irrelevant.”
The season has not even started yet! Take a break Madden! You sound “half empty,” and half full of Yankeeidis . Yikes!
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vt.
