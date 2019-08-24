Biomass Foreign Power
To the Editor:
It’s approaching decision time for wood biomass in New Hampshire.
In September the legislature will have a vote to override the recent Gov. Sununu veto of House Bill 183, legislation that preserves over $20 million dollars a year in state subsidies for the wood biomass industry and its statewide energy production.
This veto should be sustained the reason is simple: subsidizing wood biomass is bad policy.
The six biomass plants were all constructed in the late 1980s during a time of regulated energy markets and a state expansionist economy, particularly in real estate. New Hampshire has changed, deregulation, price competition and local recession like economics are the market now. The biomass industry has never evolved, instead they’ve remained on the state subsidies.
To make matters worse some of the biomass plants aren’t even locally owned. For example, Pinetree Power in Bethlehem and its sister plant in Tamworth are owned by a complex global energy consortium based in France called Engie.
New Hampshire ratepayers are subsidizing a foreign corporation. This is bad policy.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
