Biomass Protects You
To the Editor:
What would you pay to protect your home from a forest fire like the fires out West in California? Can’t happen here? Think again, it already has. The Littleton area and the White Mountains has had many uncontrolled and devastating fires (and subsequent downstream floods) due to poor forest management in the past. There were decades in the 1800’s where there was thick smoke covering the landscape. Only the Weeks Act of 1911 and the creation of the Forest Service stopped this devastation. The forest management practices of local loggers and the biomass industry is a part of that New Hampshire tradition of sensible forest use and forest fire prevention. An industry that keeps your house, pets, and loved ones from burning in the hell of an inferno is worth the price of a monthly coffee.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, New Hampshire
