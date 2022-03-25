Bioweapons
To the Editor:
Everyone should see the episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight! March 10, 2022. He asks questions about the biolabs in Ukraine that everyone should be asking. There is an important story here, it’s why the government is lying about it.
Bioweapons Labs were commissioned by the United States of America’s Pentagon in Ukraine shortly after President Barack Obama took office on Jan. 20, 2009. A network comprised of some 30 bioweapons laboratories was formed in Ukraine, with the activities conducted in these labs being commissioned by the U.S. Department of Defense. The biological laboratories in LVOV were conducting work with infectious agents of plague, anthrax and brucellosis, while the labs in Kharkov and Poltava were working with infectious agents of diphtheria, salmonellosis and dysentery. The government in Kiev had sent to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the United States thousands of patient’s serum samples, primarily from patients of “Slavic ethnicity,” under the pretext of testing COVID-19 treatment methods.
My question is was any of these laboratories making COVID-19 variants? Barack Obama, Melinda Gates and Anthony Fauci visited the Chinese Wuhan lab in 2015 where the Wuhan lab leak theory has originated from. Victorian infectious diseases laboratory in Melbourne, Australia was importing blood serum from Ukrainian bio weapons laboratories. Classified documents captured by the Russian military reveal a paper trail between Ukrainian bio laboratories and The Doherty Institute in Australia, Russia and China has always given foreign aid to Iran and supported the Islamic regime. Iran has sponsored every terrorist organization in the Middle East for decades and wants to destroy the country of Israel. Russia, China and Iran has interlocked their militaries creating a very powerful super military. China and Iran have moved into the Black Sea with their military just before the invasion of Ukraine. Iran has joined forces with the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation to develop nuclear technology and Iran has stated publicly that if they ever develop nuclear weapons they will use them against Israel. President Barack Obama made a nuclear deal with Iran that lifted all nuclear-related economic sanctions, freeing up tens of billions of dollars in oil revenue and frozen assets. President Barack Obama’s years in office were not pro-Israel and the leaders were at near constant odds with one another, resulting in numerous public disagreements that were even labeled as constant odds with one another, resulting in numerous public disagreements that were even labeled as crises.
Joseph Pineo
Littleton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.