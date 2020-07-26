Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
“Black Lives Matter.” Those three words should be spoken, written, and ingrained in our consciousness until the racism that continues to oppress people of color is replaced with true equality. In a letter to the editor on July 21st, it was suggested that the word “Black” should be changed to “All” so that the slogan would read, “All Lives Matter.” On the surface, this seems irrefutable, but if we dig deeper, we see that this misses the point entirely.
As white people, we were born into racial privilege. We cannot fully understand the cumulative impact of living with the burden of racism. We were never given cause to doubt, based on the color of our skin, that our lives mattered. We took it for granted like the air we breathe. But even if we cannot fully understand, we can listen. And we can imagine.
Our classmates did not mutter racial epithets, sly racial slurs or “jokes” and ostracize us because of our skin color. We could walk into a store and nobody followed us suspecting that we would steal something. We could drive a car, and not worry about being stopped for a trivial reason such as snow on our license plate, and having the entire car searched for drugs without cause. (Yup, it happened in VT.) When we interviewed for a job, we believed that we would be considered based upon our qualifications. It never occurred to us that we would be rejected because of the color of our skin.
