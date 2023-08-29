Blame Rupert Murdoch

Rudy Giuliani hopes to get off on the defense that the First Amendment protects lying. It surely protects lying without consequences, but as Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes pointed out almost a century ago, it is not OK to yell “fire!” in a crowded thater. If the First Amendment protected lying in all cases whatsoever, there would be no way to prosecute people for perjury, giving false witness or even for failing to honor a contract.
The real liar-in-chief is not Donald Trump, the monster, but Rupert Murdoch, the evil Dr. Frankenstein who created him in the first place. Donald Trump would never have gotten anywhere if it weren’t for the media ecosystem of lies that Rupert Murdoch created. He is still at it, spreading lies at will. Even if Trump is successfully prosecuted , we have not solved the problem. Another January 6 is likely so long as Murdoch remains unindicted for HIS crimes. We need to arrest him and all the owners of sites spreading lies that promote insurrection. If we let this filth go unchecked, democracy hasn’t a chance to survive.
