Blaming Everything on Climate Change
To the Editor:
The article on the decrease of the moose population really got to me when climate change was blamed for it. First they said it was too warm in summer, it wasn’t, then too cold last winter. So we had above normal snowfall but nothing extreme .Then they acted like the world was coming to an end if the moose disappears. A lot of states south of us don’t have moose and they get along fine. Actually if you have less moose there will be more deer and less people killed from moose crashes. The hysteria about climate change is pathetic. If it does change it will change no matter what we do. Actually I would enjoy a warmer winter and less snow to shovel. We could grow oak trees up north where they don’t grow now.
Ron Pal
Danville ,Vermont
