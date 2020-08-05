BLM

To the Editor:

What does BLM (Black Lives Matter) want?

Nowhere on Earth are blacks better off than right here in America, right now. They have the best educational opportunities, best employment opportunities, highest wage earnings, lowest unemployment, and best living conditions ever.

Deaths at the hand of police in the U.S. in 2019 were: 259 blacks, 182 Hispanics, 13 Native Americans, and 406 whites. In 2018, the most recent totals I could find, 144 police were killed in the line of duty. Looking at the numbers, one would not conclude that law enforcement officers are targeting blacks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.