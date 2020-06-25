BLM Makes False Claims
To the Editor:
Ignorant statements about Burlington PD by Black Lives Matter of Greater Burlington have no place in shaping police policy. They say “the police officers of the BPD have shown an inability to de-escalate and an instinct of violence, their presence does not promote safety in our community.”
Three weeks ago rookie BPD officer, Luz Winters, put her life on the line to subdue an African American male who fired a gun into “Murder Mart,” and did so with no weapon. From my office I’ve repeatedly watched BPD deescalate mentally ill individuals violently acting out. Twice I saw BPD officers calm men with long hunting knives threatening people. I watched BPD nonviolently subdue a man who was screaming he was going to murder someone in City Hall Park as a group of kindergarteners approached on a field trip.
I know officers who have been spit on, punched, and screamed at without retaliating. I know a Trooper who went to arrest a man for impregnating his 13 year old sister; when the perpetrator tried to stab him with a hunting knife, the Trooper disarmed him without harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.