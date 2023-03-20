Blocking Educational Opportunity

What happened to equal opportunity for the poor in New Hampshire ?
My family and I reside in the town of Piermont, and we have a gifted 13-year-old who would like to attend either Thetford Academy or St. Johnsbury Academy - like other kids from our area. Piermont had a precedent of paying the Piermont-set cap for students to attend every blue ribbon school in this area: Hanover High, Thetford Academy, and St. Johnsbury Academy. Their policy has been changed to disallow such out-of-district opportunities. Why is that being changed ?
Our family is still living beneath the Federal poverty line even with me working 12-hour night shifts in December and January, and every full-time week I can get since then. Our family has never taken a penny out of taxpayers’ pockets to-date, having been homeschoolers. There are simple methods for us to be able to cover the difference between the Piermont cap and a blue ribbon school tuition, which we specifically qualify for due to our economic situation.
Our daughter is a good, self-motivated scholar, who started studying English three years ago, and tied for first place in the Scholastic Chess Tournament at one of these blue ribbon schools. She has worked hard to earn a place in such an elevated institution in spite of the challenges of our family’s situation. Wanting the best educational opportunity for our child, why are we not receiving support for her to further her academic achievements ? Isn’t it her Constitutional right to have her education needs met?
The elected Town Moderator actually raised her voice at the last town meeting to say that anyone who doesn’t agree with what the school board is doing should leave town.
We cannot describe in less than 350 or 400 words the level of resistance we have met since first addressing this with the school board last autumn.
