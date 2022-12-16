Blowing the Whistle

Now come the Kenney Brothers, (Billy and Davy), picking up the standard of Truth and Justice, fallen with the Kennedy brothers, picking up the banner of Cannabis Liberation, fallen with Liko Kenney.
For a clear understanding of what is going on (mobocracy-since 11/22/63) please:
Juxtapose/compare—>
Assassination of President Kennedy (Cia inspired)
Assassination of Resident Kenney (Fbi inspired)
Both assassinations, “retribution”, “psy-ops”, meticulously planned and carefully covered up, following somewhat similar patterns: “kill zones”, “patsys”, “collateral damage”, local law enforcement and “media” support, and, the culprits walk.
On or about 5/11/07 two New Hampshire State Troopers came to our house to inform my wife and I, as “next of kin”, of the killing of our nephew Liko Kenney by a passer-by (for the “public good”). It didn’t take too long to find the shooter, so-called Greg Floyd, was no passer-by, more like was standing by (see cover of Sherman’s book - “Bad Blood”)
The Dallas Texas police department aided and abetted, naturally, the FBI, who aided and abetted, naturally, the CIA, just exactly the way the LAPD aided and abetted, naturally, the FBI, who aided and abetted, naturally, the CIA, in the murders of the Kennedy Brothers, thus implicating every police department in the country, including Littleton/Franconia. It’s called “mobocracy” - Government sanctioned State sponsored organized crime (murder/rape/genocide/ecocide).
So what’s up? State of New Hampshire? Listen up! I’m holding you accountable for the death of Liko Kenney and the abduction/kidnapping of Maura Murray. (collateral damage)
Overwhelming Preponderance of Circumstantial Evidence.
William Kenney
Citizen Un—tied/We Don’t Forget
Easton, N. H.
*Good Blood: Liko Kenney, grandson of Lieutenant John William (Jack) Kenney, who was the great grandson of Civil War General Edward Oakes Kenney (buried with wife Lovonia, daughter of Ezra Hale, Bethlehem NH, direct descendant of Henry III, at Glenwood Cemetery, Littleton) who was the Grandson of William Kenney - Revolutionary War foot-soldier , understudy to, mentored by, Nathan Kinsman, Revolutionary War Hero from the wilds of New Hampshire, (born Nov/1755, enlisted in G.Washington’s Continental Army, June/1775, re-enlisted 1779, discharged 1780, herded his family of ten/eleven up to Bethlehem, NH, 1803, where his son, William Kenney, is buried, Mt. Washington Cemetery. (Bethlehem Cemetery)
