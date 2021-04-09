Blue Moon Roller Rink
To the Editor:
Following the openings of The Blue Moon Restaurant and The Blue Moon Ballroom in late summer and autumn 1949, respectively, on Sunday afternoon Nov. 13, 1949, the Blue Moon Roller Rink (100 x 60 foot dimensions) joined the Blue Moon constellation of businesses on Memorial Drive in St. J. and welcomed inaugural roller skaters. Omer Matte served as the facility manager and the price to roller skate on Sunday afternoons and evenings; Wednesday nights; and Friday nights was $.50 (fifty cents) (“Roller Skating,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Nov. 12, 1946, at p. 6). The motto of the rink was aptly stated as “For Health’s Sake, Roller Skate.” (Ibid.) By winter 1950, the roller rink was offering free bus transportation from Citizens Bank to the Blue Moon for the evening hours of skating. The facility did brisk business to provide Scale City patrons and advertised a St. Valentine’s Day special skating party for the winter 1952 holiday (“Valentine Skate Party,” The Caledonian-Record, Thur. Feb. 14, 1952, at p. 1).
One week short of the fourth anniversary of its debut operation a “[f]ire completely razed the Blue Moon Ballroom [and Roller Rink] on Memorial Drive shortly after 6 A.M. today [Fri. Nov. 6, 1953] with a loss of approximately $40,000 and caused serious injury to a St. Johnsbury fireman.” (“Fireman Hurt as $40,000 Fire Razes Blue Moon Ballroom,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. Nov. 6, 1953, at p. 1). As the restaurant, ballroom, and roller rink faded into time, local readers will likely more readily remember the longer lasting Blue Moon Drive-In movie theater which opened on July 27, 1950. Roller skating rinks and miniature golf courses dotted the American landscape from The Great Depression years into the late 1950s. Scale City’s Blue Moon Roller Rink was another example of a niche sporting venue available to the general public for reasonable prices and fun recreational opportunities for youth and adults alike.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.