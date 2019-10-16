Board Behavior In St. Johnsbury
To the Editor:
The editorial comment in this newspaper on 10/10/19 was very interesting. Two men on the St. J. School Board and the superintendent seem to be unsuited by temperament and/or intellect, to serve.
These three should hang their heads in shame and resign. Their boorish, ignorant and ungentlemanly behavior has no place in the St. J. School. Those three are: Chris Wenger, Mark Avery and Supt. Brian Ricca.
John Knudsen
Waterford, Vt.
