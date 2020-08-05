Board Member Out Of Line

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I am writing because I would like to comment on the events described in the weekender’s front page story about a school board member advocating for the removal of a painting at North Country Union High school.
When I first read this article I was appalled to discover that the school board member in question stated that displaying the paintings constituted a form of sexual harassment. As a victim of sexual harassment I was absolutely disgusted to hear this comparison being made by a supposed role model in our community. Sexual harassment is a serious issue that haunts and torments survivors, and comparing a nude painting to such a serious problem is absolutely deplorable. This kind of comment is extremely harmful. It downplays the seriousness of sexual harassment, and coming from a supposed role model in charge of decisions at NCUHS it is even more damaging.
I would also like to point out that it seems that this school board member missed the point of one of the paintings entirely. “Caterpillar Girl” is intended to be an empowering piece that represents the innate struggles that women have with their bodies and minds as they navigate high school and grapple with adulthood. “Caterpillar Girl” and other nude paintings displayed at the school are intended to convey a powerful message of hope and change, and I do not find them to be harassment in any way shape or form.
