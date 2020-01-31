Boisseau & Moore Select Board
To the Editor:
For the past year it’s been wonderful to see all five members of the Bethlehem Select Board working together to make the town a better place for everyone. Now, two of those board members are running for re-election. Please join me in re-electing Gabriel Boisseau and Linda Moore on Tuesday, March 10.
In 2017 I wrote a letter on behalf of those candidates because, after hearing them speak at a “Meet the Candidates” night, I thought they would bring fresh eyes and fresh ideas that would help to grow the Town’s tax base. I thought they would be the kind of board members who would be very open to getting resident input and conducting diligent research on important matters.
The new board has worked well together on major issues ranging from what to do about the financially struggling golf course to an economic development campaign. And it came up with a 2020 town budget – before warrant articles are considered — that was only three percent more than last year, just a little more than inflation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.