As a long-time resident of Lyndon I am pleased to endorse Eileen Boland for VT House District Caledonia 3 which includes Lyndon, Sheffield, Newark, Sutton and Wheelock. Eileen has lived in our part of the kingdom for decades and knows and appreciates the beauty of the land and the needs and resilience of the people.
As our representative she will bring to Montpelier a wealth of experience in management, budgeting and Human Resources. Her activities in numerous Wheelock committees (Board of Civil Authority, NEK Broadband, Community initiative newsletter, to name a few) show her desire for civic involvement to improve the lives of everyone in her community. She has worked tirelessly in the workforce and as a volunteer and will work tirelessly for us to address our needs in housing, broadband, health care and education.
I urge everyone to vote and specifically to cast their vote for Eileen Boland.
