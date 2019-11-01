Bond Vote
To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the editorial published on October 11th regarding the necessary improvements to the St. Johnsbury School. The basic systems and functions of the school are reaching the end of their lifespan. The question is, how do we pay for it? Do we act with foresight, proactively planning for the future, or do we Band-Aid over the problems and bring further insecurity to our tax rates? In basic economic terms, what is the opportunity cost of falling to pass the bond – the taxpayers will be on the hook for an endless number of costly problems. This not only disrupts learning, but physically puts children in danger – as noted in the school’s recent safety audit. As citizens of this town we have a responsibility to protect both our children and our investments.
Another important point that is not addressed in the editorial, is that GREAT schools bring more GREAT families to our town. They buy and fix up our housing stock. They start companies and create co-working spaces for business development and tele-working. They open breweries and restaurants, teach in our schools, and fix our buildings. The demand for skilled technical labor is high – the area around us is being developed into a 4-season outdoor playground – and I do not want to see St. Johnsbury miss the boat. Families will not move to a town with a failing school, a school were there is no heat or a leaky roof. I know this to be true, because these people are our friends. Some, like me, grew up here – others were lucky enough to find their way here – but we all have similar goals: to live in and support a vibrant community full of healthy people of all ages and walks of life. I love this town. I want my 3 little boys to be as proud of it as I am. If their school is struggling to provide the basics, that’s a heavy lift.
Lastly, I do not feel the need to address all the points in the editorial, though I question the accuracy of some of its points. It does not change the reality that significant money will need to be spent to bring our school into compliance with basic concerns – heat, maintenance, and safety. Let’s not only pass the bond to take care of the basics – but as a community, let’s raise additional funds, let’s pitch in on physical improvements and planning. We should take advantage of all available matching funds. There is federal and private money available to leverage our investment. Let’s make our school not just function properly, but let’s make it GREAT. By working together and being creative, we can do this without putting undue burdens on taxpayers. Let’s pass the bond, which adds only 11 to 13 dollars, on average, to individual tax bills, and get started on making our school even GREATER.
Abigail Trebilcock Campbell
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
