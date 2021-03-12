Bothsidesism
To the Editor:
What a shameless manipulator George Will continues to be in the course of his service to those who are in the process of dismantling democracy in the United States. In checking up on Mr. Will, who is well worth keeping a close eye on, I came across an article in another newspaper that he just wrote chastising House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader for not having taken down the security perimeter erected around the United States Capital in the aftermath of the lethal rioting by the Trump incited mob on January 6th. Evidently Mr. Will has chosen to designate himself as the nation’s foremost expert on security threats. He seems dismissive of extreme dangers posed by the ignorant and unpatriotic mob that Trump ordered to march to the Capital Building to overturn the results of the very fair and well-run Presidential election, where at just that time they so coincidentally had been finalizing the Electoral College vote totals from our 50 states.
In the article in this publication (CR 3/08/21) “Government Can’t Fix Country’s Polluted Media Environment,” Mr. Will makes use of what has become a commonly abused propaganda technique of pointing towards what he tries to portray as abuses by the mostly truth-seeking conventional news media in an effort to pretend that both the conventional and the right-wing media participate in pumping out falsehoods. Of course, that makes it a simple First Amendment discussion. In this way Mr. Will chooses the entirely irresponsible path of equating easily justifiable concerns about Trump’s ties to the Russian mob and its’ corruption of the 2016 election results with concerns here in 2020 about Trump and his friends in the far right-wing media making use of the Big Lie and inciting bloodthirsty mobs. Mr. Will, everyone saw Trump repeating again and again for months even before the election his pathetic nonsense about the supposedly stolen election. Obviously, Trump and FoxNews, NewsMax and a few other corporate run propaganda outlets stoked the fury of the white supremacists who ransacked the Capitol, terrorized our elected officials and their staffs and killed quite a few people while looking, armed with their nooses, guns and zip ties for, (at that time) Vice President Pence, House Speaker Pelosi, and others at the top of their hit lists.
As with the innumerable other times when right wing propaganda disseminators in the media such as Mr. Will try to equate truthful and indeed courageous reporting by members of the more conventional networks with the dangerous and violence inciting lies of the corrupt far-right wing falsifiers of the truth on Fox and NewsMax, readers are left with nothing but George Will’s transparently obvious efforts to compare apples with oranges. Media literacy classes are our best hope to teach readers and television viewers how to identify propaganda from actual news coverage. Facts are facts. In his article this past Monday it is not surprising to see Mr. Will immediately take a cheap shot at “mainstream academia” as he so feebly tries to dismiss the extremely well justified concerns of US Representatives Frank Pallone Jr. and Mike Doyle about the dire threat to the survival of our democracy posed by the intensified use of white supremcist extremist lies put forward through completely irresponsible and unethical media sources to incite violence against the government itself.
The normalization of the use of armed “poll watchers” in heavily Democratic voting districts is just another tactic used by desperate cronies of the pro-dictatorship Republican Party to intimidate voters. The dispatch by Trump of the Proud Boys and other Aryan neo-nazis to these polling places occurs under the guise of another big lie; that Democrats plan to take away their firearms. Really, this has nothing to do with the Second Amendment; it’s all about intimidating voters, particularly those who are black or brown, into staying home. That is why Republicans right now are so desperate to further ramp up their entire array of vote suppression techniques; making every effort to make it harder for people to vote. They continue to pretend that voting by mail yields suspicious results and fraud. They try to get us to believe that this all has to do with “election integrity” another catch phrase they use to pretend that the big lie is not a lie at all, despite even Trump’s handpicked lapdog Attorney General William Barr, and the heavily threatened Republican Secretary of State in Georgia admitting that there was no indication whatsoever in the 2020 Presidential Election of widespread voter fraud that could possibly have influenced the outcome of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s victory.
Clearly, rather than adapting the people friendly policies so well supported by a clear majority of the voters in this country, the mean and nasty GOP vote suppression and propaganda dispensing team is harder than ever at work to keep the power in the hands of their highly privileged minority of wealthy white people who seek to turn their backs on the intense racism and economic inequality that continues to thrive. Such backwards ways need more than ever to be rooted out and discarded.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
