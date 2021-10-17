Brain Pollution
To the Editor:
“Garbage in, garbage out” was a familiar saying in the early days of computer programming. It meant that if your program had bugs in it, the results would be useless.
Today we might apply this saying to what we put in our brains. Fill your brain with the half-truths from a major news network or the full-fledged lies from the likes of Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or Facebook and soon you will have a problem recognizing the difference between fact and fiction.
Add the possibility of information being sent directly to your subconscious subliminally with much more sophisticated means than those listed in Vance Packard’s “Hidden Persuaders” and the danger becomes obvious. A recent NH Executive Council decision not to accept $27,000,000 to fight Covid was based on “facts” that Governor Chris Sununu found to be unbelievable. Be very selective where you obtain your information.
Sincerly,
Robert J. O’Connor
Littleton, N.H.
