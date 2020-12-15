Brantview Golf Course
To the Editor:
Over the years, the Brantview grounds at St. Johnsbury Academy have provided athletic venues for SJA Winter Carnival cross country skiing and snowshoeing events; ice hockey contests; archery matches; baseball games; track and field practices; and, in more recent decades, a site for the home of St. Johnsbury Academy girls’ field hockey and softball teams. Add the great game of golf to that list of Green & White sports once played at Brantview.
In May 1937, an eight-hole golf course was built on the Brantview estate for the use of SJA faculty and students. The paper of record noted the following at the time: “An eight [-] hole golf course has been laid out at Brantview under the direction of Jack Baldwin, St. Johnsbury Academy golf coach. At present the greens are somewhat rough […] The holes vary from 100 to 180 yards in length. The course is excellent for beginners because it gives them an opportunity to improve their short game. The entire round may be played with a mashie, mashie-niblick [archaic wooden handled golf clubs] and a putter.” (“St. Johnsbury Academy Opens New Golf Course,” The Caledonian-Record, Tues. May 18, 1937, at p. 6).
The Record sportswriter at the time also noted that “[t]his natural terrain with its hills, valleys, and plateaus is especially suited for a golf course. Eventually another hole will be added so that a regular nine-hole course will be available for those desiring to play.” (Ibid.)
