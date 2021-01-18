Bravo
To the Editor:
Bravo to the Editor of the Caledonian-Record for the 1/15/21 editorial, “A Soulless & Spineless Faction of the GOP”. It is refreshing to read condemnation of the events of 1/6/21 and the Trump loyalist spin doctors from a paper that leans Republican.
Bob Hawk
East Hardwick, Vt.
