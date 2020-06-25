“Bravo”
To the Editor:
A thunderous chorus of “Bravo” to Garet Nelson, whose letter-to-the-editor appeared in the Caledonian-Record on 6/23/20 under the title “I Am a Racist Too.” Mr. Nelson describes how he scrutinized his racial beliefs in light of the education he can see now that he had never received. That glaring failure under-pinned the ignorance he had relied upon to form his opinions. Until now.
I hope everyone read his letter and will similarly analyze what they were taught and not taught, which they have relied upon to form the beliefs they hold. It takes courage to do that, and then, as Mr. Nelson did, change those opinions that do not align with Christ’s teachings and human decency. I had to do that myself. Perhaps the hardest part was to acknowledge to myself that I was wrong. When challenged our first inclination is to defend ourselves vigorously, which includes our beliefs!
Our world has been torn apart time after time over racial hatred, whether visibly expressed, or held secretly within the heart. Obviously, we have not learned ENOUGH from the past mistakes, and are entangled once again. How long do victims of our distorted beliefs have to wait for the justice promised in our Constitution, and declared from many a pulpit, but not from enough of them???
