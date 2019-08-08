Bravo Littleton Fire & Rescue!
To the Editor:
Congratulations to Littleton on the formation of Littleton Fire and Rescue, with full EMS service! This has been a long time coming, with many (necessary) fits and starts, but now, thanks to the persistence of Joe Mercieri and numerous others, there is the medical expertise, administrative know-how, and community support to be successful. Right on!
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.