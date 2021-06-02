Brent Beck Yard Sale
To the Editor:
And to everyone in the St. Johnsbury area, The United Community Church grieves the loss of Brent Beck, a faithful steward of the 6-year-old United Community Church, and the former North Congregational Church. For those throughout our area who grieve with us, we offer our love and blessing, and also the opportunity to share comfort while honoring his legacy.
Just a few weeks before his passing, at an after-church fellowship hour on Zoom, he shared his concern that the Kiwanis Club had not been able to hold its traditional fundraising activities during the pandemic - the Kiwanis Auction, and the concession stand at sporting events. He urged our congregation to assist in fundraising for the Kiwanis Pool. He explained how free swim lessons and pool supervision provided life-saving skills as well as outdoor recreation for our area youth.
The congregation embraced this local mission and is planning a June 5th yard sale and car wash for this purpose, supporting the Kiwanis Pool. Please join us in this effort. For $10 or a donation from your proceeds, you may set up a table for selling your yard sale items, crafts, or foods. Also, if you are interested in donating items, these can be brought to the UCC, 1325 Main St. on Friday, 10 - 4 PM. Please, no old electronics, skis, or clothing, and take back with you what does not sell. And get your car washed, too!
Remember, all proceeds the church receives will go to the Kiwanis pool in honor of Brent Beck.
With gratitude for all that Brent has done for our community.
Betty Keller
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Member, United Community Church, United Church of Christ
