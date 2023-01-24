Bridge the Divide & Protect the People
To the Editor:
An open Letter to US Representative Becca Balint
January 24, 2023
Representative Balint
I am respectfully requesting your support and willingness to sponsor a critically important US House Bill and hold Big Pharma accountable and liable for their vaccine products.
In the 2021-2022- 117th Congress- Republican Representative Louie Gohmert from Texas had sponsored H.R.9366 - To amend titles III and XXI of the Public Health Service Act to hold vaccine manufacturers liable for injuries caused by vaccines subject to a public mandate, and for other purposes.
Throughout your political career and your campaign for US House Representative, you have shared a repeated and outspoken stance regarding holding corporations accountable. Specifically you have staunchly expressed that Big Pharma is responsible for the damage and crimes of the opioid crisis and prescription medicine price gouging.
An opportunity now presents to demand that Big Pharma stand behind their vaccine products, ensure safety and be held accountable for damages and death related to their products.
Reintroducing and sponsoring this previously introduced Bill (H.R. 9366) also offers you the opportunity to work across the aisle to accomplish shared goals that serve the people.
On December 31, 2022- you sent your constituents an email that described a story of you sharing a muffin and coffee with your Republican colleagues in hopes of creating dialogue and bipartisan collaboration. This is a perfect opportunity to put these words into action-Bridge the divide- Please recognize many issues are not left-right matters but top-bottom problems - elite global corporations versus the people- The people must come together to make progress and protect each other from corporate abuses. Please hold Big Pharma accountable for their products and remove their protections for the sake and health of the people.
Also please consider working with Republican Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona who is currently sponsoring several House Bills that offer protections for the people from covid mandates and prevent discriminatory vaccine passports- Representative Biggs has currently introduced the following Bills.
H.R.117 - To prohibit any entity that receives Federal funds from the COVID relief packages from mandating employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and for other purposes.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/117?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22Vaccine%22%2C%22Vaccine%22%5D%7D&s=2&r=2
H.R.118 - No Vaccine Passports Act
118th Congress (2023-2024)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/118?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22Vaccine%22%2C%22Vaccine%22%5D%7D&s=2&r=1
H.R.119 - To nullify certain executive orders regarding COVID19 vaccine mandates and to prohibit the Secretary of Labor from issuing a rule mandating vaccination against COVID19, and for other purposes
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/119?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22Vaccine%22%2C%22Vaccine%22%5D%7D&s=3&r=1
H.R.72 - To prohibit the use of Federal funds to maintain or collect information that can be used to identify any individual to whom a COVID-19 vaccine is administered, and for other purposes.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/72?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22Vaccine%22%2C%22Vaccine%22%5D%7D&s=3&r=4
H.R.103 - To prohibit the Secretary of Transportation, acting through the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, from setting a requirement that air carriers and foreign air carriers must require an individual to test negative for COVID-19 to travel in air transportation on an air carrier, and for other purposes.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/103?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22HR+103%22%2C%22HR%22%2C%22103%22%5D%7D&s=5&r=1
Big Pharma companies are criminals- serial felons- they have been found guilty of fraud, deception and experimentation on people. They have paid some of the largest criminal fines amounting to billions of dollars. Their harmful actions surrounding the opioid crisis are part of a deeply entrenched pattern. Reintroduction of H.R.9366 would be a step in the right direction and would start to peel back the layers of protection that Big Pharma has put in place to keep themselves safe via federal laws.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-largest-health-care-fraud-settlement-its-history
Regarding the operation warp speed, gene therapy, experimental covid injections, again Pharma has been involved in false marketing claims and withholding valuable clinical trial evidence regarding prevention and transmission of Covid- we now know that these claims and marketing messages were untrue. Vaccinated individuals carry the same viral loads as those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated people also get and transmit covid. This entire narrative and marketing campaign of ‘safe and effective’ was based on misinformation and a high level of propaganda.
It is also apparent through CDC
v-safe data that there are real risks associated with these injections and now surfacing long-term complications due to clinical trial deficiencies and gaps in safety data. Big Pharma’s pattern of compromised integrity and their willingness to sacrifice people must end. At all times, people deserve informed consent, understanding of their benefit:risk analysis and choice in their personal healthcare decisions.
In 1986, President Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act into Law, which
“Provides that no vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death: (1) resulting from unavoidable side effects; or (2) solely due to the manufacturer’s failure to provide direct warnings. Provides that a manufacturer may be held liable where: (1) such manufacturer engaged in the fraudulent or intentional withholding of information; or (2) such manufacturer failed to exercise due care. Permits punitive damages in such civil actions under certain circumstances.”
Due to this act, since 1988 the ‘vaccine court’ known as the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has had 25,753 claims made for injury and death due to vaccines. Of these, 9,487 have been compensated and 12,309 have been dismissed.
Currently a total of $4,951,123,593.21 has been paid out by this program to petitioners and attorneys. Vaccine injury and death is real and has only escalated in the last several years with fast-tracked Covid injections.
There are many that do not have the means or finances to hire a lawyer and consider this option. How would you feel if your loved one was injured or killed and Big Pharma was untouchable? Taxpayers are responsible for the costs borne in these lawsuits despite the massive profits that Big Pharma makes on the sale of vaccines. This needs to shift.
It is also important to note that since these liability protections have been put in place for Big Pharma, the number of vaccines on the children’s schedule has surged from 10 vaccines in 1983 to currently 74 vaccines.
US Representative Gohmert was trying to make this right by previously sponsoring H.R.9366.
Please consider supporting and reintroducing this bill on this bipartisan issue. Please consider connecting with Representative Biggs regarding his current bills. These actions will start to lay the path for Big Pharma’s responsibilities for their products, their impacts on the people and ensuring the rights of informed consent and no medical mandates. It will also create an example of how parties can work together to protect the people from abusive and predatory corporations.
Please let me know your thoughts on this request- this is an urgent, high priority issue that demands action for the sake of the people. These steps and your engaged involvement on these critical issues would be a big win for the people and set precedent for necessary corporate regulation, responsibility and accountability. Please help to protect the people from the abuses of Big Pharma.
Thank you for your consideration.
Respectfully
Alison Despathy
Danville, Vt.
